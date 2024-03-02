Severn Mud Run
We are a team of local fitness specialists who hope to pass on our love for outdoor training to you! We have many years experience, as well as multiple qualifications in the fitness industry and have planned a course to test you physically and mentally, whilst providing you with plenty of fun and laughs along the way.
