Share Discovery Village is located on a 60 acre site on the tranquil shores of Upper Lough Erne – part of the largest inland waterway in Europe. SHARE’s residential activity centre in Fermanagh offers you the opportunity to have unforgettable experiences and create memories that will last forever with the variety of amazing kids and family activities on offer. Our outdoor adventure centre in Ireland is the ideal venue for Large Residential Groups, Day Visits, Activity Holidays, Conferences, Team building, Corporate breaks, Caravan and Camping and much much more!