She Tris Triathlon

She Tris is an event for women of all ages, sizes, ability levels and backgrounds. Daughters, mothers, sisters, aunts, grandmothers and friends all participate together in an encouraging, supportive environment. Our events takes place in Mount Pleasant, SC at I’On Club on June 8, 2019, and in Hamlin Plantation on August 24, 2019. We also have a race in Carnes Crossroads, Summerville on October 5, 2019 . They are sprint distance all women events ranging in distances depending on the location. In general, the distances range between 200 yard or 200 meter swim, 7-9 mile bike and 2-3.1 mile run. The courses offer glimpses of the Cooper River Bridge, Charleston Harbor and surrounding marsh lands, views of luxurious waterfront coastal Carolina style homes all with a backdrop of palmetto trees and grand oak trees. Featuring flat bike courses and a beginner-friendly pool swims, She Tris events is approachable for the novice triathlete and just plain fun for the seasoned athlete!