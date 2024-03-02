Shifty Fifty
The Shifty 50 Series is a mass participation Victorian Mountain Bike event series with only 50km course options. Each event will be hosted in a different location and by different event hosts offering a variety of courses in terrain, climbing, technical sections and landscape.
The Shifty 50 Series is a mass participation Victorian Mountain Bike event series with only 50km course options. Each event will be hosted in a different location and by different event hosts offering a variety of courses in terrain, climbing, technical sections and landscape.