Sidmouth Running Club was founded on the 13th January 2003 and continues to flourish from its headquarters at the Sailing Club situated at the eastern end of the esplanade. The Club caters for all running capabilities and has a very friendly and social membership openly welcoming and encouraging new members to achieve their goals. We are fortunate to be able to run in an area of Outstanding Natural Beauty and this is our training ground as we do not have the facilities for track and field but take part in a variety of local and national races. Our current membership age range from juniors to senior members in their seventy’s.