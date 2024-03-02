Sikhs In The City
The club was formed over 10 years ago by five individuals aged between 79 and 88 in the Golden Oldies team which ran the Edinburgh Marathon relay in 2009. The SITC running group are a now a well-established team based in East London, running marathons across the world with interfaith groups and raising money for Fauja Singh's charities.
