SILVER CIRCLE SPORTS EVENTS Silver Circle Sports Events, LLC was founded in 2010, when a local Village Board decided to hold a new 5K run and realized they needed a quality event coordinator to oversee and organize the new event. Silver Circle Sports Events, LLC has earned a reputation for high-quality community events that focus on first-class memorable AND safe experience for athletes.
