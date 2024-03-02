SleekerSwim was founded in 2005 in Kent before moving to the beautiful Lake District in 2010. Our Open water season starts in May with our popular Introduction to Open water courses, and Wild Swim sessions we also offer be spoke Open Water swimming sessions for friends or family through the season. In the summer we organise fun Open water swim events such as our very popular Summer Solstice Starlight Swim in June at the beautiful Fell Foot Park and Guided swims in Windermere and Coniston, whilst the autumn/winter sees our expertise turn to the pool, where we coach swimmers on our Swim technique courses. SleekerSwim have years of experience of coaching swimmers and triathletes both individually and within groups. The coaches are open water and swim technique specialists. Their skills have helped swimmers of all abilities to achieve their goals.