Smooth Running is the producer of several of the most prestigious and unique endurance events in East Central Florida. These events include the Publix Florida Marathon & 1/2 Marathon Weekend, the Florida Today 5k and 8k, the USA Beach Running Championships, the Game Day 5k at the Washington Nationals' Space Coast Stadium, the Ron Jon Cocoa Beach Triathlon, and the Ron Jon Cocoa Beach Half Marathon.
Smooth Running is the producer of several of the most prestigious and unique endurance events in East Central Florida. These events include the Publix Florida Marathon & 1/2 Marathon Weekend, the Florida Today 5k and 8k, the USA Beach Running Championships, the Game Day 5k at the Washington Nationals' Space Coast Stadium, the Ron Jon Cocoa Beach Triathlon, and the Ron Jon Cocoa Beach Half Marathon.