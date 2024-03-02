Welcome to Sole2Soul Running Ultramarathon Events! Curious about ultramarathons trail running? It's a lot more fun off the beaten track. Welcome to Sole2Soul Running, Leicestershire's dedicated ultramarathon trail running event company. We are a professional team with experienced led runners and full support staff ensuring you are happy and well looked after. Sole2Soul ultramarathons start in Leicestershire's beautiful countryside, are all a minimum of 54km and are ran over a variety of challenging courses and terrain. Our main race is the Leicestershire Round course which run's through stunning scenery and famous landmarks. The Leicestershire round is a series of three ultramarathons which completes the full 100 mile route. At the end of each race when finished you will be rewarded with a Sole2Soul running medal, tech t-shirt and not forgetting a home cooked meal. As you go through the route there will be check points which will provide you with light refreshments.
