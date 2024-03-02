South Wales LDWA

The LDWA is a national organisation whose aim is to further the interests of those who enjoy long distance walking. The South Wales group is one of 43 regional groups that organises activities in its geographical area of the United Kingdom, and this website provides information about its activities. The South Wales group is one of the fastest growing LDWA regional groups. New members find us in various ways including Facebook, meeting group members on challenge events that the group organises or because they have found us via the national LDWA website. Feedback that the South Wales group has received is that we are a friendly, welcoming and fun group of people to be with.