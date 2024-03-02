Southampton Athletic Club
Based in the beautiful open spaces of Lordswood, Southampton Athletic Club has a deep and rich history dating back to 1927 when the Hampshire Amateur Athletics Club was formed. Through many incarnations and name changes the club has excelled on the track, in the field, over cross country and on the road, producing many Olympians and national champions.
Based in the beautiful open spaces of Lordswood, Southampton Athletic Club has a deep and rich history dating back to 1927 when the Hampshire Amateur Athletics Club was formed. Through many incarnations and name changes the club has excelled on the track, in the field, over cross country and on the road, producing many Olympians and national champions.