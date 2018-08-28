If you’re a hardcore rider, committed mountain biker, Daredevil, or just like to ride we’ve got something on for you! Southern MTB 2018 weekend promises more challenges and thrills for participants and spectators alike. Dedicated to bringing Albany to the world stage of mountain biking competitions, Southern MTB will be showcasing Albany and its scenic surrounds as an irresistible destination for mountain bikers from all over the world.
