Southern Multisports

Jason Rae has been organising triathlon and running events since 2014. Having originally set up a parkrun in his home town of Bognor Regis he has gone on to organise a number of duathlons, triathlons, road runs, mud runs and now trail runs. He has now added an ultra marathon to the list of events. Having ran plenty of races himself he likes to select the best bits and put them into the events so that runners feel they are getting the best run experience possible.