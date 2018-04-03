SPA Striders

We are a friendly England Athletics running club based in Leamington Spa and our runners can often be spotted running throughout the country. We offer a variety of sessions every night during the week. These sessions include hill training, speed work round the track and social runs that often end up off road and in a pub. The majority of sessions are suitable for everyone and we cater for a wide range of people.
