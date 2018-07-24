Splash Series Events
The Bondi Lifeguards Splash Series brings the community together to get active, meet new people and celebrate beautiful Sydney locations. Whether you're speedy or slow, young or old, silly or serious we invite you to dive in and give it a go.
