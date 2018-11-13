For over 20 years the Sport 3 Group have shared the dreams and lived the passion of athletes and their supporters. Through seamless travel, event management, and media that is designed to deliver peak sporting performance, athletes are empowered to achieve their goals. It takes months, even years of preparations, to make it to the start line, and the experts at Sport 3 Group are the leaders in helping athletes cross the finish line to complete their sporting visions. Stronger Together. Experience Awesome.