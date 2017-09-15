SportSpace
We're proud to announce that after winning Community Project of the Year at the Herts Sports Partnership Awards 2016 that the Hemel Triathlon is back! You can find out more and follow the conversation on Facebook and Twitter using #HemelTri or click the image above to enter now!
