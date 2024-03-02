Square Mile Sport creates and delivers world-class purpose-driven shared experiences as we believe the power of positive relationships, personal wellbeing and connection to community are the foundation to consistent and sustainable success at work and in life, that ultimately enables one to be their best and help others do the same. Square Mile Sport is the owner and organiser of the Bloomberg Square Mile Relay, an immersive, inclusive and purpose-driven experience that takes place in heart of 12 of the most vibrant financial cities in the world. The event uses the power of sport and physical activity to address social challenges in each race city across the globe, with projects that deliver lasting positive social impact long after the teams cross the finish line through The Extra Mile.