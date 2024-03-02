SSAFA Cardiff
We provide lifelong support to those who are serving or have served in the British Army, Royal Navy, Royal Marines or the Royal Air Force, and to their families. Founded in 1885, we’re extremely proud of our long-standing heritage and of all the work we do with inspiring people from Cardiff & Vale of Glamorgan, across the UK and around the world.
