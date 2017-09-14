St.Mary’s Tri Club

The club has been set up to get all ages and abilities in to either Swimming, Cycling, Running or all 3 disciplines in association with Triathlon England, all our coaches are fully insured, CRB checked & first aid trained. We will be running sessions for Adults & Children side by side allowing the whole family to take part & train at the same time & most of have fun while keeping fit. We encourage all able & Disabled to attend our sessions as we are keen to make the club as inclusive as possible