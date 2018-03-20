The Stockton Bicycle Club consists of cyclists living in or near Stockton, California. Flat rides start and finish primarily in San Joaquin County, while the hillier or mountain rides usually start and end in the neighboring counties of Amador, Calaveras, Stanislaus, Alameda, and San Mateo where the rides are often more geared for the more fit recreational riders. In the winter, when fog and cold sometimes envelop the mid-Valley area, many rides are scheduled in the foothills to seek out and ba