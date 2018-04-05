Stowmarket Striders Running Club

Stowmarket Striders are a road running club with about 350 members of all ages (9 to 70) and all abilities, from beginners to experienced athletes. The club meets twice a week for friendly and social training sessions supervised by our UK Athletics qualified club coaches who ensure that training suits your ability and helps you achieve your goals. For those who are a little more competitive, we encourage our runners to represent the club in local races, relay events and Suffolk Championships.