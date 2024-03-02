Formed in 2010 so a handful of women could race the BC Bike Race together and raise money for the Breast Cancer Fund, the Sturdy Bitch Racing team decided to give back more locally in 2015 after catching inspiration from our sister shredders to the North. Inspired to put on the first women's enduro race in the US—the Sturdy Dirty Enduro—we continue in 2018 to create fun, intimidation-free racing experiences, host women’s rides and trail work parties, race bikes, and give back our time, sweat and dollars to the trails we ride.