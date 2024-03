Welcome to Sudbury Joggers! Whether you are an experienced runner, thinking of beginning or are an improver, we can make running a pleasant and more sociable experience for you. Sudbury Joggers main group meets at the Kingfisher Leisure Centre car park every Wednesday evening at 6.50pm for a run at 7.00pm. If you’re a new runner or an improver, then we have a Beginners session that starts at 6.30pm before the main run. Come and join us.