Summer Wine Trails
Since 2014, Summer Wine Trails' volunteer team have organised tough trail races around the stunning Holme Valley. What motivates their runners? A warm welcome, friendly volunteers and the best medals around. All are events are hilly (sorry not sorry). We’ve raised thousands for local causes at the same time as our events are entirely not for profit.

Upcoming events
The School RunThe School RunHolmfirth
22 Jun
Summer Wine Trail SeriesSummer Wine Trail SeriesHolmfirth
22 Jun
The Holme Valley 5 MilerThe Holme Valley 5 MilerHolmbridge
5 Jul
The Hepworth TrailThe Hepworth TrailHepworth
17 Jul
The Holme Valley Trail Half Marathon and Stairway to Heaven The Holme Valley Trail Half Marathon and Stairway to Heaven Holmbridge
28 Sep
