Summer Wine Trails
Since 2014, Summer Wine Trails' volunteer team have organised tough trail races around the stunning Holme Valley. What motivates their runners? A warm welcome, friendly volunteers and the best medals around. All are events are hilly (sorry not sorry). We’ve raised thousands for local causes at the same time as our events are entirely not for profit.
