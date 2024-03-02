Sunrise City
Sunrise City is a 5k run or walk that takes place at the unusual time of 5.30am on a Friday morning in the summer. But more than that, it is a community that is growing, with more and more people joining the Purple Movement and adding a wave of colour to their city streets when nobody is expecting it.
Sunrise City is a 5k run or walk that takes place at the unusual time of 5.30am on a Friday morning in the summer. But more than that, it is a community that is growing, with more and more people joining the Purple Movement and adding a wave of colour to their city streets when nobody is expecting it.