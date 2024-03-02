Swaledale Outdoor Club is based in Richmond, North Yorkshire. The club encourages and provides facilities for outdoor activities in the Yorkshire Dales and North York Moors as well as further afield. The membership is mainly from the North Yorkshire / County Durham / Teesside area with many members from Richmond, Darlington, Northallerton, Thirsk and Middlesbrough but there are also members throughout the UK and around the world. Club activities consist of Canoeing, Caving, Climbing, Cycling, Mountain biking, Skiing and Walking. In all activities standards range from novice to expert; beginners are welcome. New outdoor activities will be promoted and supported by the club wherever possible.