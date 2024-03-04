Swim Oxford Open
Swim Oxford Open is passionate about bringing you stunning open water swimming events in and around Oxford. From the Oxford Classic Mile to the marathon 10k Lock to Lock Swim Oxford Open aims to cater for all abilities from those new to open water swimming through to experienced swimmers wanting to stretch themselves with a serious long distance swim.
Swim Oxford Open is passionate about bringing you stunning open water swimming events in and around Oxford. From the Oxford Classic Mile to the marathon 10k Lock to Lock Swim Oxford Open aims to cater for all abilities from those new to open water swimming through to experienced swimmers wanting to stretch themselves with a serious long distance swim.