Swinton Running Club is proud of its friendliness & welcomes newcomers to come down and meet us for a run, to see if we meet your expectations. The Club can provide you with the opportunity to train and compete at whatever level you choose. We are affiliated with England Athletics for Road, Fell and Cross Country running. We have members from fun runners up to International level - all enjoying taking part in a sport that provides the chance for everyone to find the event that suits them best.