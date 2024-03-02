Tavistock AC
The club was formed in 1985 and now has over 300 members across our Junior (8 years +) and Senior groups. We have a variety of training groups and committed coaches that can cater for all abilities from raw beginners to the more experienced and ambitious athletes.
The club was formed in 1985 and now has over 300 members across our Junior (8 years +) and Senior groups. We have a variety of training groups and committed coaches that can cater for all abilities from raw beginners to the more experienced and ambitious athletes.