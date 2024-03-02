Tay & Ram Running

Gavin and Kevin, quick insight of who we are, Kevin and I have been good friends for many years now, serving alongside each other in the British Army, And also doing similar work in civilian lifestyle, we both have a great passion for sport and fitness since a young age, and have a great love to the Ultra-Marathon world, Always training/racing hard, And whilst juggling all that around trying to be good husbands/dads. Topping all that, We are now adventuring into starting our very own running events hoping to be a great addition alongside all the other Scottish Ultra-Marathon races.