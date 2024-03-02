Thames Hospice is the local charity providing expert care for people living with life-limiting illnesses in East Berkshire and South Buckinghamshire. A vital part of our work is also supporting their families and carers. We care for the physical, social and psychological needs of our patients, not just the condition. Our highly skilled medical team works with the patient, their family and carers, to develop a complete programme of care tailored to their individual needs. Our services include therapy, nursing and medical care, as well as practical and emotional support in our Hospice at Windsor and in patients' homes. It costs £8 million every year to keep our Hospice running. We rely on our community for over 50% of the funds we have to raise annually to provide our services free of charge, 365 days a year, to the people who need us.