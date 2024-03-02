The Beast of Bedford Triathlon & Half Marathon will have its inaugural events this summer at Box End Park. These events are run & delivered by Keith Holland who is a local swimmer and triathlete, and with the support from local clubs, explorer groups and the Box End venue, this event is going to be a great opportunity for newbies and experienced participants to enjoy together.
