The Elements is going to push you to your limits and beyond but most of all it’s going to bring the fun back to OCR. You will have 4 distances to choose from: Earth, Wind, Water and Fire, all packed with obstacles and guaranteed mud and guaranteed fun. Or if you want to step up and take on a challenge like no other, then take on The Elements Infinity, how many laps can you complete in 12 hours? Not only will there be all of your favorite obstacles to fight against, you will also have the natural elements of the Great British weather to battle with plus added surprises along the way. Whether you are new to Obstacle Course Racing or you’re a die hard mud fan, there will be something for everyone.