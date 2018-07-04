The Empire Runners Club was formed in 1975, during the early stages of the "running boom". Over the years the main focus of the club shifted from highly-competitive racing teams to local race sponsorship to social training group. The Empire Runners Club is a 501(c) (3) non-profit community service organization affiliated with both Road Runners Club of America (RRCA) and the USA Track & Field's Pacific Association (PA/USATF).