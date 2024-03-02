Welcome to the The Hampshire Hoppit group. Get all the latest updates from our organisers, meet some of our fantastic volunteers who made last year's races so successful and chat with fellow runners about preparing for and running the races.Join us on Sunday 18 June 2017 for our second Hampshire Hoppit full and half trail marathons. Sign up now to enjoy beautiful countryside, a challenging but scenic course, plenty of encouragement and of course a congratulatory beer at the end!