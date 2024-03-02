The Irregulars Group LDWA
Unlike other LDWA Local Groups, The Irregulars are classed as non-geographical, which means our members are not allocated to us based on their post code. Instead a love of good & interesting walking, has attracted members of other LDWA groups, to join us.
Unlike other LDWA Local Groups, The Irregulars are classed as non-geographical, which means our members are not allocated to us based on their post code. Instead a love of good & interesting walking, has attracted members of other LDWA groups, to join us.