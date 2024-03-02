The Jockey Club stages thrilling sporting occasions including the Randox Health Grand National, The Cheltenham Festival presented by Magners and The Investec Derby. Millions of people every year enjoy the special experiences we offer through racing, music, food and entertainment on racedays and beyond. Governed by Royal Charter, every penny we make goes back into British Racing to help the sport to thrive. We were founded in 1750 and today we are the largest commercial group in Britain’s second-biggest spectator sport (2017 turnover: £201.1 million), operating 15 racecourses nationwide, The National Stud, Jockey Club Estates, Jockey Club Catering, Jockey Club Live, Jockey Club Services and our charity, Racing Welfare.