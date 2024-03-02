The Kauai Marathon & Half Marathon

The mission of the event is simply to gather residents and visitors together for a world-class race experience that fosters camaraderie, friendship, and charitable giving. While the main event is the Kauai Marathon and Half Marathon, there are so many other festivities throughout the race weekend that bring people of all ages together to make this one of the most unique destination races in the world. From the Fun Run and Keiki events on Saturday morning to the Wilcox Health Sports and Fitness Expo complimentary presentations, to gorgeous dancers, cultural course entertainment, and volunteers and spectators on race day that inspire and encourage participants to keep going. This aloha spirit and community generosity make this a truly special event.