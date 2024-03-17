The New Bedford Half Marathon

We are a 100 % volunteer, non-profit, community focused organization in support of both the charitable endeavors of our Parent Organization the Friendly Sons of Saint Patrick of New Bedford, Massachusetts and other charitable intentions as recommended by our board. Our Race Committee is a proud and diverse cross section of the community from within the Friendly Sons of Saint Patrick, to previous race committee staff, to passionate volunteers who yearn to see this proud running tradition continue here in New Bedford. Each year we welcome people to join our volunteer effort.