The Ridgeway Run
A trail run of either 5 or 10 miles starting and finishing in Ashbury, the route will take you to Uffington White Horse Hill, Wayland’s Smithy along the Ridgeway and surrounding countryside. The Children’s trail run is within the Coombes at Ashbury.
A trail run of either 5 or 10 miles starting and finishing in Ashbury, the route will take you to Uffington White Horse Hill, Wayland’s Smithy along the Ridgeway and surrounding countryside. The Children’s trail run is within the Coombes at Ashbury.