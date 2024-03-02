The Rotary Club of Brentwood

Rotary is a global network of 1.2 million neighbors, friends, leaders, and problem-solvers who come together to make positive, lasting change in communities at home and abroad. Solving real problems takes real commitment and vision. Our Rotary Club has been helping improve the local community here in Brentwood since 1949. We work with our global network of Rotary members around the world to take action on sustainable projects. From literacy and peace to water and health, we are always working to better our world, and we stay committed to the end.