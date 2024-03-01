The mission of the Sonoma Volunteer Firefighters’ Association is to serve the community by providing fundraising support for the Sonoma Valley Fire and Rescue Authority, conduct social functions and educate the public on fire danger and prevention. The goal of the Association is to support the Sonoma Valley Fire and Rescue Authority’s ability to conduct aggressive fire suppression, to minimize losses from fire and other hazards,and to provide emergency medical services support for the community with courtesy and pride.