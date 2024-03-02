The Veterans Charity is the rapid reaction force of military charities and provides immediate needs support to hundreds of Veterans every year. We supply essential items such as food shopping, clothing, household goods like kitchenware and single appliances and and even mobile smartphones to aid communication. During the last three years alone, we have provided essential items to more than 1100 Veterans and given guidance and advice to many more.
