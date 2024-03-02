Thirsk and Soweby Harriers

The Harriers were formed in October 1977 by the late Norman Smith who was a keen runner and very well know as an official in Athletics circles and officiated at events all over the country and overseas. At the first meeting in Sowerby Hall there were 7 adults and 7 youngsters, it was decided that the youngsters should be involved in selecting the now familiar Club strip. As today, at that time football was the predominant sport so it came as no surprise that the colours chosen would be that worn by Leeds United FC. A £50.00 donation to help purchase some vests resulted in the now distinctive yellow and blue becoming the Club’s official strip.