Formed in 1970 Torbay Athletic Club is one of the most successful clubs in the South West with over 300 members, nurturing athletes of all abilities, some joining us from their childhood others much later in life. We are proud to boast a fine history having seen members represent their County and Great Britain at major championships including the Olympics. We offer various running activities - road running, cross country and track.
