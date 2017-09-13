Torfaen Triathlon Club
Launched in January 2016, Torfaen Triathlon Club is a joint venture between Torfaen Dolphins, Pontypool & District Runners, Pontypool Road Cycling Club and Torfaen Trust. Bringing you coached sessions, pick and mix disciplines, and the company of like-minded athletes.
