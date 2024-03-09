Total Body Fitness
ExternalLink
Upcoming events
Upcoming events
Happy Kids Duathlon #4Happy Kids Duathlon #4Granite Bay
9 Mar
Chanoko 50K, 31K & 5 Mile Trail RunsChanoko 50K, 31K & 5 Mile Trail RunsGranite Bay
9 Mar
Happy Kids Duathlon #5Happy Kids Duathlon #5Granite Bay
23 Mar
The Mighty Dog 10K & 5K Trail RunsThe Mighty Dog 10K & 5K Trail RunsGranite Bay
23 Mar
The ICE Breaker TriathlonThe ICE Breaker TriathlonGranite Bay
13 Apr
California Youth TriathlonCalifornia Youth TriathlonGranite Bay
14 Apr
The Mammoth Bar EnduroThe Mammoth Bar EnduroAuburn
5 May
Folsom Lake International TriathlonFolsom Lake International TriathlonGranite Bay
11 May
Folsom Lake TriathlonsFolsom Lake TriathlonsGranite Bay
12 May
TRI for Real Triathlon #1TRI for Real Triathlon #1Herald
8 Jun
TRI for Kids Triathlon #1TRI for Kids Triathlon #1Herald
9 Jun
TRI for FUN Triathlon #1TRI for FUN Triathlon #1Herald
9 Jun
TRI for Real Triathlon #2TRI for Real Triathlon #2Herald
13 Jul
TRI for Kids Triathlon #2TRI for Kids Triathlon #2Herald
14 Jul
TRI for FUN Triathlon #2TRI for FUN Triathlon #2Herald
14 Jul
Folsom Swim RunFolsom Swim RunFolsom
27 Jul
TRI for Real Triathlon #3TRI for Real Triathlon #3Herald
10 Aug
TRI for Kids Triathlon #3TRI for Kids Triathlon #3Herald
11 Aug
TRI for FUN Triathlon #3TRI for FUN Triathlon #3Herald
11 Aug
The Granite Bay TriathlonThe Granite Bay TriathlonGranite Bay
24 Aug
image
🇬🇧