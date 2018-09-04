Total Sport

Our story is a pretty simple one. Born in 2000, the journey has been an interesting, challenging and enlightening one, where somewhere along the way our mantra became “Great Events, Stunning Locations”. We are a small team of like-minded people who share a passionate belief in creating opportunities for people from all walks of life to experience some of the most stunning landscapes on offer in New Zealand, this wonderful adventure playground we get to call home. We are energised and rewarded by being able to create a positive, welcoming and non-threatening environment for people to share, connect & inspire through adventure. Seeing people come together to challenge themselves amidst the energising outdoors is what gets us out of bed each and every day. Put another way, it’s our “Why”. We are a company focused on creating quality, meaningful event experiences for everyday people with everyday challenges.